Fire at Krishna Nagar building leaves three dead, one injured

Three persons died and another received serious injuries after a fire broke out at a four-storeyed residential building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Sunday, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have booked the owner of the building under Indian Penal Code Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

According to officials, a charred body of a 66-year-old woman, identified as Promila Shad, was recovered from the first floor of the building, while two others, identified as 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and 39-year-old Anju Sharma, were rushed to a hospital but were declared brought dead by the doctors there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine others were rescued, an official added.

Meanwhile, DFS chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the blaze was received around 2.35 a.m. “The flames were doused by 7.20 a.m. It was found that the two-wheelers parked in the building’s parking space caught the fire first.”

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fourteen vehicles and two bicycles were reduced to ashes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.