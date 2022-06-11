Fire breaks out in ICU ward of Delhi’s hospital, patient feared dead

PTI June 11, 2022 09:14 IST

The fire has been completely doused at the intensive care unit of a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area

One patient is feared to have died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area early morning on June 11, officials said. According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am. A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. All have been safely rescued except one patient who was on ventilator support and is suspected to have died, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg said. The fire has been completely doused, the officials said.



