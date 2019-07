A major fire broke out at a restaurant inside Gaur Central Mall in Raj Nagar here on Sunday afternoon, trapping at least 80 people who were rescued by the fire department, officials said.

There were around 50 customers and 30 staff members inside the restaurant when the fire broke out.“There were two exits. The one from the kitchen was blocked and the door had to be broken for a quick evacuation,” an official said.The cause of the fire could not be known immediately and a probe is under way.