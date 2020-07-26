FIR registered against JNU scholar over tweet

NEW DELHI

26 July 2020 01:13 IST

Delhi Police has registered a first information report against Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Sajid Bin Sayed allegedly over a tweet against the Army and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

A senior police officer said that the FIR was registered on July 8 under Section 153 (provocation with an intent to cause a riot) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and is being investigated.

‘Anti-national’

The complainant identified as Tajinder Yadav, a BJP worker, stated in his complaint that he has come across some information which is “anti-national” and goes against the interest of the nation.

The complainant said that he found that the tweet was against the Indian Army soldiers and the RSS and strict action must be taken against the “JNU student”. He also attached the screenshot of the tweet which was found deleted on Saturday.