FIR registered against Jamia professor in sexual harassment case

February 10, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered against a suspended assistant professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University for allegedly sexually harassing a female student, the police on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dr. S. Veeramani, working with the Department of Management Studies, was suspended by the university after the victim filed a complaint against him.

A senior police officer said an FIR was registered on Wednesday under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against Mr. Veeramani and an investigation into the matter is under way.

There was no response from the accused when The Hindu tried to contact him.

A notification, issued by the university registrar, Nazim Hussain Jafri, said that an inquiry is being conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee into the alleged “misconduct” of the professor.

The notice stated that the professor is now allowed to leave the headquarters without prior approval of the competent authority.

