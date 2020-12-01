FIR registered against farmers for hurting officers, rioting

Delhi Police has lodged a case against farmers staging a protest at the Singhu border for allegedly damaging public property, rioting, and hurting on-duty policemen during a recent incident of violence, a senior officer said on Monday.

He added that on November 27, during the Delhi Chalo march, several farmers indulged in violence at the Singhu border protest site.

“We have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 186, 353, 332, 323, 147, 148, 149, 279, 337, 188, 269, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, at Alipur police station,” the senior officer added.

CCTV footage

He said they have obtained CCTV footage, drone images and other technical evidence to identify the accused.