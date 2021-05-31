FIR registered against AAP Councillor Ramesh Matiala

NEW DELHI:

31 May 2021 11:43 IST

Charges of causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and insult to modesty of woman levelled against him.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered following a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Ramesh Matiala at Dwarka’s Bindapur police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary confirmed the FIR had been registered on the charges of causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and insult to modesty of woman.

Police said that a quarrel took place between the two sides on May 27 after which the woman gave a written complaint.

