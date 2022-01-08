FIR registered after fake video of Cabinet meeting surfaces

Morphed video shows Cabinet Committee meeting against Sikhs

The Delhi police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a fake video shared on social media. They said the Twitter handles which propagated the video have been identified.

DCP (Special Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said that during the monitoring of social media, it was observed that a morphed video has been shared on Twitter by a few Twitter handles.

The police said the video was of the meeting of the Cabinet Committee which took place on December 9, 2021, after CDS General Bipin Rawat’s demise and was readily available on various news portals and social media platforms.

“With an ill intent to promote enmity and to instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed and a new voice-over was super imposed in which the alleged persons tried to show that this meeting was against the Sikh community. Such act of promoting disharmony or enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquillity and is an offence under Section 153A of the IPC. In this regard, a case has been registered by the police and investigation has been taken up,” Mr. Malhotra said.

According to police, Twitter accounts which started the propagation of the video are found to be @simrankaur0507 and @eshalkaur1 and appropriate legal action will be taken, they said.