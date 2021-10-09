DelhiNew Delhi 09 October 2021 01:46 IST
Comments
FIR registered after fake DMRC website comes to fore
Updated: 09 October 2021 01:46 IST
An FIR has been registered with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell by the Delhi Metro after a fake website imitating the DMRC’s official web page was created, which provided employment opportunities to applicants and extorted money from them.
DMRC said the fake website — https://dmrccareer.in — is offering fake employment opportunities to respondents.
More In Delhi
Read more...