FIR lodged over ‘Modi ka Parivar’ posters carrying PM’s pic with fugitives 

March 07, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have registered a case against unknown persons in connection with posters carrying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, a officer said on Wednesday.

The posters came up in several parts of central Delhi and carried the caption “Modi ka Asli Pariwar” (the real family of Modi) with the Bharatiya Yuva Congress (Indian Youth Congress) written at the bottom.

According to a senior police officer, the case under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered at the Tughlaq Road police station and the posters have been removed.

The case was registered following a complaint of an official from the New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday, he said.

The posters, however, did not carry the name of the publisher or the person who pasted them up.

The Prime Minister had on Monday said 140 crore Indians are his family as he mounted a counter-offensive over RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s “no family” jibe at him.

The BJP then launched a “Modi ka Parivar” campaign on social media.

As several BJP leaders added “Modi ka Parivar” to their social media bio, the Congress on Tuesday asked the party whether fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya were also in this family.

