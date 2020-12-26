FIR lodged in DJB office vandalism case

A day after BJP workers allegedly vandalised the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in central Delhi, the Delhi police have registered an FIR into the matter under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said a senior police officer.
Delhi BJP chief named
Earlier in the day, AAP MLA and DJB Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha filed a police complaint naming Mr. Gupta and others.
On Thursday, a group of BJP workers led by party Delhi chief Adesh Gupta attacked the DJB headquarters and assaulted the DJB employees, according to the Aam Aadmi Party.
In multiple videos released by the AAP, a mob chanting “Adeshji sangharsh karo”, “Jai Shri Ram”, and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” can be seen forcing its way through the main gate of the DJB headquarters and vandalising government property.
Mr. Gupta can also be seen in the videos as the main figure in the group both inside and outside the main DJB building.
Mr. Gupta, however, had claimed that the attack was carried out by AAP workers.
