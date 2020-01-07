FIR lodged for rioting, damage to property

A day after violence broke out on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown persons for rioting and damage to property.

Delhi Police spokesperson M.S. Randhawa said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch and a team visited the hostels on Monday.

The FIR reads that JNU students had been protesting against the hostel fee hike for the past few days. A police team headed by an inspector was at the Administrative Block on Sunday at 3.45 p.m. when they got information that a few students had gathered at Periyar Hostel and that a fight had broken out and some property was damaged.

‘Police retreated’

The inspector and his team reached Periyar Hostel where they found around 50 masked people armed with sticks beating up students in the hostel and damaging property. The personnel then retreated, reads the FIR

“The police then got a request letter from JNU administration to control violence happening inside the campus. More personnel were called and a request was made to students to maintain peace... all of sudden more PCR calls of violence started pouring in,” the FIR reads.

“Around 7 p.m. more PCR calls of violence started coming... about vandals barging into the Sabarmati Hostel and beating up students. With the help of the public address system, a warning was issued to the vandals, but they kept damaging property and beating up students. All of them then ran away. Many students received injuries and were taken to AIIMS,” reads the first information report.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 145, 147, 148 149, 151 and Section 3 in The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Mr. Randhawa said they are collecting mobile videos from various sources to identify the people involved in the violence. “It will also help to identify if any outsider were involved,” he added.