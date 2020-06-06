FIR lodged against Vinod Dua for ‘creating public nuisance’

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against journalist Vinod Dua on charges of “creating public nuisance”. The matter is being probed by the Crime Branch.

The FIR was registered on Thursday based on a complaint submitted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson.

Reacting to the FIR, Mr. Dua said on Facebook, “Dear friends, BJP has filed an FIR against me with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Do I matter so much?”

The complainant alleged that Mr. Dua was trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the country by spreading false news for his ulterior motive through his YouTube show. Referring to a show posted on March 11 named “Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP”, the spokesperson alleged that Mr. Dua used valid content but with “false contextual information”.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Dua had stated that the “Prime Minister is toothless and has no potential to deal with the issues of the country”. The complainant also alleged that Mr. Dua “misreported” on the Delhi riots and “stated that the Centre had done nothing to stop the violence and put his word in the mouth of [BJP leader] Kapil Mishra”.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 505 (2) (statements to cause fear or alarm to public) of the IPC. The complaint was submitted at Laxmi Nagar police station and transferred to the Crime Branch.

A senior officer in the Crime Branch confirmed the development.