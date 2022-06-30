FIR lodged against man for abusing children

Police asks social media sites to remove video of incident which had gone viral

The Delhi police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a man who was seen threatening and abusing two children in a video that went viral on social media.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to the Delhi police on Sunday regarding the video in which a man can purportedly be heard hurling abuses at a girl and making objectionable comments about her religion.

In the same video, the accused was also seen threatening a boy and verbally abusing him over his religious identity.

The Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words etc. with a deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), and 504 (intentionally insulting with the intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said all efforts are being made to identify the accused, while adding that notices have been issued to various social media platforms to remove the video.

“I hope that the accused will be identified and arrested soon,” the statement issued by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal read.

Ms. Maliwal also demanded stringent action against those who try to disturb the social fabric of society by their “communal thoughts and criminal acts”.