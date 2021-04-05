FIR lodged against AAP MLA for threatening religious leader

NEW DELHI

Khan had complained against him for ‘hurting sentiments’

Taking suo motu cognisance of a video and a tweet, the Delhi Police on Sunday said an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly threatening religious leader Narsinghanand.

This comes a day after an FIR was filed against the religious leader on the complaint of Mr. Khan.

A case under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different group on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Parliament Street police station for holding out threat to a speaker in an earlier surfaced video, a senior officer said, adding that the matter is being probed.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered against the religious leader for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community on a complaint from Mr. Khan, the police said.

Mr. Khan had uploaded a video on social media in which he said he had submitted a complaint against Narsinghanand. In a video circulating on social media, which was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club, the religious leader is seen uttering blasphemous words against the Muslim community.

“Taking cognisance of a video circulating on social media of a conference that took place at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station and investigation taken up,” a senior officer had said.

Mr. Khan had said: “The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence. People like Narsinghanand are not fit to live in the society. These people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country.”