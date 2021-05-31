FIR lodged against AAP councillor

NEW DELHI

An FIR was registered against Aam Aadmi Party councillor Ramesh Matiala based on a complaint by a party worker.

The victim, in a video, said the incident took place on May 28 when Mr. Matiala allegedly asked two women associates to slap the complainant in his presence because he objected to the latter’s picture on the banner during RT-PCR testing camp. The complainant said she worked hard to organise the testing camp, which is why she put her photo on the banner. The councillor allegedly got the banner torn and asked two women to slap the complainant.

The victim then gave a written complaint in Bindapur police station following which a case under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 506 (threatening) of the IPC was registered and probe is under way.

