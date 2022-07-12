FIR filed for ‘sexually harassing’ Delhi BJP leader

‘Act intended to harm and injure the reputation of the party spokesperson’

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly sexually harassing a female spokesperson of Delhi BJP after a video defaming her was posted on social media platforms, the police said.

A case has been lodged under IPC sections pertaining to sexual harrasment and IT Act at New Delhi district’s Cyber Police Station, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The complaint lodged by the Delhi BJP stated that some videos and “wrong information” against its spokesperson were going viral, “targeting and insulting the modesty of women by using an electronic mode”.

“...This act was intended to harm and injure the reputation of the BJP spokesperson by using her name in the link of the video and defaming her publicly,” the complaint stated.