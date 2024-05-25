FIR filed after DU students paint anti-election slogans on campus 

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered two FIRs under sections pertaining to defacement after anti-election slogans were noticed on the walls of Delhi University’s (DU) north campus.

The slogans were noticed by the police on Wednesday during morning patrolling, said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. “Accordingly, two FIRs under the Defacement Act have been registered and an investigation has been taken up,” he added.

DU proctor Rajni Abbi said that the affected walls have been whitewashed.

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) claimed responsibility for the slogans. Defending the act, the student group said that painting slogans on walls has “always been a democratic way to dissent in the history of the country’s student movements”.

“Imperialistic exploitation has continued in India after 1947, when the country transitioned from a colonial to semi-colonial structure. We think elections are a scam and there will be no real change. Adivasis will continue to suffer at the hands of every party,” said Gurkirat, a member of the group, which has 20 to 30 members and claims to be independent of any other organisation.

Mr. Gurkirat added that several students were detained after giving an examination on Thursday. “India’s democracy exists only to maintain status quo. There is no space for a real struggle, which is why such quick action was taken against us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the RSS’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) issued a statement condemning the incident. “It is very unfortunate that when the young voters of Delhi are excited to participate in the festival of democracy, such undemocratic slogans were written. ABVP strongly opposes this and demands action. Action should be taken by checking the CCTV footage installed on this entire road,” the statement read.

The ABVP added that they had complained to the police about the incident. “Ever since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the ABVP has been making several efforts to ensure 100% voting by organising street plays, pamphlet distribution, awareness campaigns, door-to-door outreach, seminars, marathons etc. in various educational institutions across the country, while on the other hand, negative forces are bent on harming democracy,” the statement added.

