FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between parties: HC

‘Rape is not an act against individual but an offence against society’

An FIR for rape cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between the woman and the man and their subsequent marriage as the same does not waive the offence, the Delhi High Court has ruled.

“Act of rape is not an act against individual but an offence against society,” Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said, while rejecting the plea of a man, an officer in the Customs here. The plea sought to quash an FIR for rape registered against him as he has now married the victim.

“By simply entering into a compromise, charges cannot be said to have been mitigated or that the allegations levelled by the respondent no. 2 [woman] regarding the alleged offence lost its gravity by any means,” Justice Bhatnagar said.

The case arises from a complaint filed by the woman in June last year at Patparganj police station in which she stated that she came in contact with the accused through a popular matrimonial website.

She stated that the accused introduced himself as unmarried and an officer in the Customs, concealing the fact regarding his first love marriage and that his first wife ended her life for which a case was going on in the court.

Sought more time

She also gave history of sexual assault in the form of intercourse without her consent by the accused. She said her request to the accused to meet her parents was turned down as he “asked for more time to understand each other”.

The woman said the accused also told her that he would marry her in Arya Samaj Mandir, but later on made excuses that the mandir was closed. Later, the accused asked for one month’s time to solemnise the marriage, but then he stopped attending the phone calls, the woman had complained.

On April 14 last year, the woman lodged a complaint against the accused at the National Commission for Women , which reached Mahila Thana in Faridabad. However, on June 21, 2021, the accused came to the police station and made a promise to marry her. Following this, she withdrew her complaint.

Four days later, when the woman went to the office of the accused to talk to him, he allegedly molested her, prompting her to register the current FIR at the local police station here.

‘Career at stake’

The man, in his plea, had contended that he was holding a government job and his whole career is at stake if the FIR was not quashed in view of the dispute being amicably settled between him and the woman.

Even though the woman has filed an affidavit stating that she and the accused have married each other and she has no objection, the High Court said the allegations of rape cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between the parties.

Justice Bhatnagar remarked that the man, “being a government servant is expected to maintain high moral rectitude and decent standard of conduct in his personal and private life and not bring discredit to his service by his misdemeanours”.

“In fact a government servant has all the more responsibility as far as his conduct is concerned towards the society. Rape not only destroys the personality of the victim but also scars the mental psyche of the victim, which remain embedded on the mind of the victim for years together. The charges of rape are of grave concern and cannot be treated in a casual manner,” the judge said.