FIR against unknown for ‘threat to law and order’

New Delhi

10 August 2020 00:52 IST

The police have registered an FIR against an unknown man after many mobile users received calls from an international number, inciting threat to law and order situation here ahead of Independence Day, said officials.

The matter came to the fore after the police said multiple calls were received on mobile phones via Voice over Internet Protocol from an international number.

A purported pre-recorded audio was allegedly sent to multiple numbers inciting threat to law and order situation on Independence Day. Through the audio, the unidentified man could be heard inciting people to disrupt the I-Day celebration and not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfurl the national flag. An FIR was registered under relevant sections.

Advertising

Advertising