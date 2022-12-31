FIR against ‘unidentified persons’ for assaulting sanitation worker in east Delhi

December 31, 2022 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a sanitation worker in east Delhi, the police said on Friday.

It follows a complaint registered by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with the police against “unidentified goons having close association” with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Abhay Verma for allegedly assaulting the sanitation worker.

According to DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth, “Based on the complaint received, an FIR has been registered under Sections 188 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against unidentified persons and an investigation has been taken up.”

Mr. Verma, however, alleged that MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party were trying to malign his image and said he would take legal action against the party.

The MCD, in a letter to DCP (East), had requested stringent action against the perpetrators. The civic body had cited a purported video that was circulating on social media where a few men were seen assaulting the MCD employee.

The MCD wrote, “An incident that occurred on 28.12.2022 has come to the notice of the undersigned wherein, a Paryawaran Sahayak, Amit, employed with MCD department was beaten up by some unidentified goons having close association with Abhay Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar.”

