FIR against three after video of Dalit biryani vendor being beaten up in Greater Noida goes viral

After a purported video of a Dalit biryani vendor being allegedly abused and beaten up came to light, an FIR has been registered by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police against three named persons.

According to police sources, the video was recorded on December 13 afternoon in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida and came to light on Saturday evening.

In the video, a man could be seen thrashing the biryani vendor and abusing him using a casteist slur. He is also made to apologise for selling biryani in the area. “When the video came to our notice, we called the vendor to the police station and after his statement registered an FIR against three persons under the relevant Sections, including the SC/ST Act,” Ranvijay Singh, SP (Rural) Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

“Both the victim and perpetrators are known to each other and belonged to nearby villages. According to the victim, they slapped and punched him and used a casteist abuse against him after he asked for payment. While the victim belongs to the Scheduled Caste, the accused are of a different caste. We are investigating the case and soon the accused would be nabbed. There is no perceptible threat to the security of the victim,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.