FIR against shop owner

A day after District Magistrate asked Delhi Police to take action against owner of the Bengali Pastry Shop in Bengali Market, an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in a house on Babar Road after which the DM asked police to cordon off the area.

“During house-to-house surveillance, 35 employees of the shop were found living in unhygienic conditions in a small space and no norms of social distancing were followed. Two of the workers had fever,” said Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav, adding that an FIR under relevant Sections of the IPC and Epidemic Act has been registered.

