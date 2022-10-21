FIR against one for posing as govt official, harassing bureaucrat

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR was registered against an unknown person for allegedly impersonating a government official and trying to extract confidential information from an IAS officer, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the IAS officer had received WhatsApp calls and messages in the last 3-4 weeks from an unknown number intending to extract confidential information related to her department.

Police said she accused this person of threatening and harassing her as well as using foul language.

The FIR stated that when the victim confronted the accused person with filing a police complaint, he told her that he had used a SIM card acquired using fake documents, hence, he would be untraceable. "He tried to impersonate a senior government official when he talked with me, he even changed his name on WhatsApp when he tried to impersonate someone else in order to cheat," as per the FIR.

Based on the IAS officer's complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 473 (making or counterfeiting a seal, plate, etc., with intent to commit a forgery), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.