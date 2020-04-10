FIR against man for violating quarantine

The police have registered an FIR against a man who allegedly attended a religious gathering in the city last month and hid his travel history. The village in west Delhi where he stays has been declared a containment zone, officials said on Friday.

The man, his wife and son have been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said, adding that the man was a former councillor while his wife is a councillor.

During physical verification of home-quarantined people, a man who was supposed to keep ato his house was not present at his residence, said officials.

Went to religious event

A senior police officer said that upon further questioning and analysing call details it was discovered that he had visited a religious event.

Even during repeated medical and police enquiry, he withheld this fact and did not disclose it to the authorities, he added.

The man jeopardised the health of his local community and family members. Due to this, the village has been declared a containment zone.

A case under Sections 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered at the Chhawla police station.