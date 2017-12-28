FIR against kin of teens found hanging

A day after two teenaged sisters were found hanging from a tree outside their house at Barola village in Noida, the police have registered an FIR against three relatives of the victims. The case was registered following a complaint by the victims’ father, who accused them of killing his daughters, the police said.

Autopsy report

Although a case has been registered, the post-mortem reports released late on Tuesday night suggest that it is a case of suicide. The reports say that death was caused by hanging and no other injury marks were found on the bodies of the victims, aged 18 and 13.

“Prima facie, it looked like a case of suicide. Besides the marks of the noose, no other injury marks were found on the bodies. The post-mortem reports have now confirmed it... An FIR has been lodged against Ravi, his father and uncle under Section 302 for the murder of the two girls and under Sections 504 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Luv Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

‘Facts hidden’

The police have said that murder has been ruled out but they are trying to find out the reason behind the suicide.

“We are trying to find out all the angles to the case as we feel many facts are being hidden by the family as well,” a police officer said.

Father detained

The police had earlier detained the girls’ father for questioning, before letting him go. “During questioning, he said Ravi and his elder daughter had eloped a few days ago and returned only after several requests. A few days ago, two men from Ravi’s family had come to their house looking for him.

“Then on Monday, the father allegedly broke his daughter’s phone in anger but this phone is yet to be recovered by the police,” said a senior police officer.

The police is also in the process of checking the call details of the mobile phone being which was being used by one of the victims.

They have now said that Ravi and the others who are accused in the case will also be questioned.