FIR against hospital on charges of extortion

It illegally charged parking fee from vehicles parked in the open

An FIR has been registered against Paras Hospital management in Sector 43 on charges of extortion for illegally charging parking fee from vehicles parked in the open.

According to the FIR, the police involved the complainant Ramesh Kumar into the investigation following a complaint from the Zonal Taxation Officer-III of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in this connection and found that the Paras Hospital management had committed an offence under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code by illegally charging parking fee from the vehicles parked in the open. The FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station.

Mr. Kumar, an RTI activist, said he had gone to the hospital with his friend in September last when the hospital charged him for parking his vehicle outside the hospital premises on the roadside and he pursued the matter with the police and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to get the case registered.

Tax rebate

“A little investigation on my part revealed that the hospital was seeking rebate in property tax from the municipal corporation claiming that basement-2 of the hospital was allowed for free parking. But it was found that commercial activities were being run from the second basement. When the MCG pointed out this, the hospital readily paid ₹16 lakh property tax with penalty,” said Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar also accused the police of delaying the registration of case. He said the Zonal Taxation Officer-III had written to DCP (East) on March 23, but the police took more than four months to register the case when CMO too had desired that necessary action be taken for illegal parking charges.

Paras Hospital spokesperson, in a statement, said: “At Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, we have a free-of-cost parking space in our basement for multiple cars. In our hospital premises, we also have a valet parking facility that resumes only when the basement parking is full. The valet parking is free for first 15 minutes...All these parking details are mentioned near the entrance gate for the convenience of our patients. We are ready to cooperate with the officials for further investigation into the matter.”