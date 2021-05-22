FIR against former AMU student Sharjeel Usmani

NEW DELHI:

22 May 2021 13:55 IST

Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report against former Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani for allegedly posting 'objectionable' tweets.

Police said that a complaint was received at East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar police station stating that Usmani's tweets regarding a journalist's death and 'Lord Ram' were defamatory.

Police have registered a non-cognizable report under section 505 (statements conducting to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

