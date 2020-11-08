FIR against firm for embezzlement of over ₹300 cr.

Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing has registered an FIR against Narayani Investment Private Limited for alleged embezzlement of over ₹300 crore.

A senior officer said a case under relevant sections has been registered and all the claims made by the complainant — orthopedic surgeon Rajiv Sharma — are being investigated. Dr. Sharma was instrumental in the establishment of two noted private hospitals in Gurugram and South Delhi. He has named a corporate lobbyist in his complaint as one of the accused.

Dr. Sharma said the accused have embezzled ₹312.50 crore of bank loan by opening fictitious accounts in the name of various contractors and directly transferred loan money to these accounts.