FIR against eatery for flouting COVID-19 rules; manager held

NEW DELHI

30 September 2021 01:24 IST

Licensing Unit of Delhi Police issues closure order

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a restaurant-cum-bar in Connaught Place for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The manager of the restaurant, House of Commons, has been arrested and the Delhi Police Licensing Department has issued closure order to the eatery.

A senior police officer said a team checking the area on Monday night found the restaurant packed with people, none of whom were wearing masks or following social distancing norms.

Hookah on menu

“People were dancing and hookah [which is prohibited in Delhi] was being served,” the officer said.

The officers approached a person sitting behind the counter who identified himself as Pankaj Rai, the manager of the restaurant. When asked about the violations, “Pankaj could not give a satisfactory response”, the police said, adding that Pankaj has shared the name of the restaurant owner.

A case has been lodged under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Unlawfully doing an act which may spread infection), 270 (Malignantly doing an act which may spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code; and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

Many restaurants and bars in the national capital are reportedly not following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Although law enforcement agencies are taking action in certain markets, most violations are going unreported. In August, the police registered an FIR against ‘Key Nightclub’ in Hotel Samrat for violating COVID-19 norms.

Since April 19, Delhi Police has issued 2,65,258 challans for mask violations, 29,982 challans for flouting of social distancing rules, and 1,463 challans for ignoring norms on public gatherings.

Police teams periodically visit markets, malls, hospitals, schools and residential areas to ensure people are wearing masks and following social distancing norms.