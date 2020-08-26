FIR against e-commerce firm over endangered species

26 August 2020 00:28 IST

An FIR was registered against an e-commerce company for delivering endangered sea corals in East Delhi area.

The complainant Gaurav Gupta, an animal welfare officer with People for Animals organisation informed the police that the firm is involved in transporting restricted sea corals. To verify the information, he booked three sea corals at a house Mandawali. A delivery boy reached the house with the booked item for delivery. He informed the police about the incident. The courier was opened in the presence of policemen.

“After getting complaint in the matter, an FIR has been registered under sections of Wild Animal Protection Act at Mandawali police station. The case is under investigation,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising