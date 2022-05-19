FIR against DU teacher over objectionable post

It’s an attack on free speech in academic spaces, says Prof. Ratan Lal

An FIR has been registered against an associate professor at Delhi University’s Hindu College for his “objectionable” social media post on a “Shivling” reported to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police received a complaint by an advocate, Vineet Jindal, on Tuesday night against Ratan Lal, a professor of history, regarding a “deliberate and a malicious” post issued by him on Facebook that “intended to outrage religious feelings”.

Prof. Lal, who received death threats on social media over his post, called the incident an “attack on free speech in academic spaces”. He said there has been a pattern to terrorise people by politicising religious issues. “When we are questioning history, historians have a more informed say than religious persons,” he said. Professor Lal said he is not aware of the FIR registered against him but he will follow the due protocol.

The police registered a case against Prof. Lal under Section 135A (promoting enmity between groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language, and doing these acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.