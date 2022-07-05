FIR against director Leena Manimekalai for depicting derogatory image of Hindu deity

Complaints lodged said that the Twitter post, along with the poster of the documentary film ‘Kaali’, posed grave danger to social harmony

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has lodged a case against documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for allegedly posting a derogatory image of a Hindu deity on her Twitter handle and "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion".

Police said that Ms. Manimekalai was sharing the news about the launch of her new documentary film called 'Kaali'. She wrote on June 2: "Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its "Rhythms of Canada".

A senior police officer said that the content promoted enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race etc. and was prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and was likely to disturb public tranquility. "Such types of posts are likely to cause hindrance in the normalcy process after the recent disturbances in certain parts of India, which killed a large number of people," the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Police added that the said post had been released on social media at a “strategic time, which is likely to entice religious sentiments of the people and is likely to promote enmity amongst various religious groups”.

The police also added that from the contents of the complaint and the alleged post, prima facie an offence under IPC section pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, has been registered.

The FIR came after several complaints were filed against the derogatory post. One of the complaints was filed by BJP leader Shivam Chhabra, who raised objection regarding the director’s Twitter post.

Forwarded to Cyber Cell

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP IT Cell in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday registered a case against the film-maker for tweeting the poster of the documentary film that “hurt religious sentiments”.

In a complaint addressed to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Mr. Yadav said the film-maker had misused her Twitter account to disseminate the poster of her upcoming documentary, which showed derogatory content. He said the poster had severely hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Mr. Yadav added that this act of Ms. Manimekalai and her team could pose a serious danger to social harmony and peace and cause communal tension.

He demanded that a case be registered against her on charges of a deliberate act to outrage religious feelings, among others, under the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the IT Act.

ACP (Headquarters) Aman Yadav said the complaint was forwarded to the Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police for action in the matter.