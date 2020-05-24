Delhi

FIR against Daati Maharaj for flouting lockdown norms

He violated social distancing norms while performing ceremony at a temple

The Delhi police, on Saturday, registered a case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and his accomplices for allegedly violating social distancing norms during a ceremony at a temple in Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the police found out that some photographs of a ceremony at Shanidham Mandir in Asola have been circulated on social media wherein social distancing norms were not followed and a religious congregation was organised in contravention of the lockdown guidelines.

“During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that around 7.30 p.m. on Friday, chief priest of Shanidham Mandir, Daati Maharaj, along with some other persons, had performed a ceremony at the temple,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said that as Daati Maharaj and those visible in the photographs with him violated government guidelines on lockdown, prima facie, they have been found to have committed an offence and a case under Section 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 54 B of the DDMA and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered at Maidan Garhi police station on Saturday.

In 2018, a woman lodged a complaint at Fatehpur Beri police station, alleging rape and unnatural sex against the god-man, who is the founder of Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust.

The complaint was lodged against Daati Madan Lal, alias Daati Maharaj, on June 7 and an FIR was registered on June 11.

The police had on June 22 questioned the accused, who was charged with raping a disciple at his ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan. He was later charge-sheeted.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 12:39:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/fir-against-daati-maharaj-for-flouting-lockdown-norms/article31661426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY