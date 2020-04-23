FIR against BJP leader for violating lockdown by celebrating wedding aniversary

An FIR was registered against a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader and her three family members in Bulandshahr on Wednesday for violating the rules of lockdown by celebrating her wedding anniversary in the Shikarpur quarantine centre, police said.

She, along with her three family members were quarantined after she tested positive for coronavirus. According to an official press note, she had possibly come in contact with an Ayurvedic doctor of Shikarpur, who had tested positive in Delhi and later passed away because of the virus.

A former vice-president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha in the district, she has been shifted to a quarantine centre in the neighbouring Khurja town after the incident.

The incident came to light when the photos of her cutting and feeding cake to family members on her 38th wedding anniversary went viral on social media. She also wrote on her social media account that time and place were not important, every moment should be celebrated. After the incident, the report of her husband also came positive.

The district information officer in an official release said an FIR has been registered against four persons, including the daughter and son-in-law of the leader. “The couple has been shifted to Khurja facility while others have been quarantined in Shikarpur. The role of police personnel who were on duty at the quarantine centre is being investigated," the release said.