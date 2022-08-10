August 10, 2022 20:03 IST

Complainant had sought probe into ‘bribery’ video last October

The Gurugram police have registered an FIR against Badshahpur tehsil officials on corruption charges.

The complainant, Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Sector 1, Manesar, had received two videos and a few photographs through WhatsApp on October 24 last year wherein Kapil, a registry clerk, was seen abusing and counting the cash allegedly received as bribe money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kapil then handed over the cash to one Arvind, allegedly hired by Naib Tehsildar Ajay Malik to collect the bribe. The Naib Tehsildar had hired some of his relatives and acquaintances as well to collect bribe on his behalf, according to the FIR.

On October 25 last, Mr. Yadav wrote to the Badshahpur Station House Officer seeking a probe into the video and demanding action against the accused. Carrying out investigation into the matter, Gurugram Sub-Divisional Magistrate found the allegations to be true and submitted his report to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner on January 27, 2022.

Letter was misplaced

Five months later, the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) wrote to the Gurugram police seeking registration of an FIR, however, the letter got misplaced, said Mr. Yadav.

The office of DC again provided the documents to the police earlier this month leading to the registration of the FIR at the Badshahpur police station on August 9.

Mr. Yadav alleged that flats in illegal colonies were being registered at Badshahpur tehsil and the plots and flats for the below poverty line (BPL) category were also being registered at the tehsil office without possession letters. He claimed that over 700 illegal registrations were done here. In his probe, the Badshahpur SDM, in some of these cases had found the allegations to be true.