FIR against 25 people in Moradabad

A volatile situation was defused in time in Moradabad on Thursday when a team of the district information department faced the ire of protesters holding a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Deputy Director (Information) Jahanagir Alam along with three members of his team had gone to the Idgah ground in the Galshaheed area of Moradabad to distribute pro-CAA pamphlets among the protesters.

According to Amit Anand, Superintendent of Police (City), some protesters stopped the team from doing its work and Mukul Kumar, the driver, was confined and beaten up. They allegedly questioned him in a threatening tone and snatched his cell phone. “The team was rescued by the police and the phone recovered. Extra force had to be rushed to the protest site. An FIR has been registered on Friday against two named and around 25 unnamed persons under several sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323, 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC,” he told The Hindu.

Playing down the incident, Mr. Alam described it as trivial. “We were doing our job and the people were registering their protest,” he told reporters. Local sources said it indicated the growing mistrust between the administration and the protesters.

‘Mature protest’

“The protest is being run by common people. There is no single leader. It has been more than a week, and they are showing great maturity,” said Masood Hashmi, a leader of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing.

He said the Prime Minister had a great opportunity to win the confidence of protesters while addressing Parliament on Thursday. “But he continued with his jumlebaazi [gimmickry],” he said. “The CAA is unconstitutional as it violates Article 14 and the government has only said that the NRC is not being implemented now. There is no guarantee that it will not happen in the future,” Mr. Hashmi added.

Mr. Anand said the police were only being “watchful” as the protesters are by and large peaceful.

Notices in Aligarh

In Aligarh, the administration has begun issuing notices against around 1,000 persons under 107/116 of the CrPC for inciting people to indulge in violence. Hundreds of women are sitting on a dharna at the Idgah ground in the city’s Shahjamal area against the CAA-NRC.

“It is a regular preventive procedure where we identify people who could create a law and order problem on the basis of inputs. They are asked to sign a bond by the magistrate for maintaining peace,” said Abhishek, Superintendent of Police (City).

Salman Imtiaz, former Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union president, who lives in the city area, said it was a way to create fear in the minds of protesters. “With big headlines in local newspapers, it is an attempt to scuttle the protest. If Section 144 remains in place all through the year, how would the citizens exercise their right for peaceful protest,” he asked.