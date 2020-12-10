FIR against 2 CRPF officers for alleged rape of wrestler constable

NEW DELHI

10 December 2020 15:04 IST

She has stated that she was raped by both of them on several instances between 2014-17

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a DIG-level officer and another officer in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after a woman constable alleged that she was raped by them for several years, a senior city police officer said.

The FIR was registered against team coach Surjit Singh and Chief Sports Officer (CSO) Khajan Singh, a DIG-level officer, under IPC sections of rape, sexual harassment and intimidation at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the police officer said.

“After getting the complaint, we contacted the woman. She claimed that she is out of town for some personal work. She will record her statement after coming back to Delhi in a couple of days,” said the officer.

In the complaint, the constable, who joined the force in 2010 and represented the CRPF in several national and international wrestling championship, said she was raped by both of them on several instances between 2014-17.

Harassment of women constables

Surjit Singh allegedly harassed women constables. Under the pretext of giving training, he allegedly touched her and other girls inappropriately. He also allegedly took advantage of being the coach, asked her and other girls in the team to meet him individually.

The CRPF, in an official statement, stated that an inquiry had been instituted. “FIR of rape charge filed against Shri Khazan Singh, DIG, by a woman constable. The CRPF has taken a serious note of it and constituted an internal compliant committee headed by an Inspector General- level officer to conduct an enquiry. As far as the FIR is concerned, the department will facilitate the investigation agency in all respects,” said a CRPF spokesperson.