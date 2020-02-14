FIR against 106 property owners in Gurugram

A first information report has been registered against 106 property owners for allegedly breaking the seals to unauthorised buildings over the past five years in Zone-II of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The case has been registered on charges of disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and house tresspass of the Indian Penal Code on February 11 after a complaint was received from the Executive Engineer of the MCG a week ago. The said properties are spread across Rajendra Park, Roshan Pura, Mianwali Colony, Palam Vihar, Sai Kunj, Ganga Vihar, Ratan Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Sai Kunj and others.

‘No action taken’

RTI activist Ramesh Yadav said that he had made complaints to the Police Commissioner in this regard on October 21 and had sought registration of an FIR against the 106 people with all relevant documents, but no action was taken.

He said then made a complaint with the CM’s Window as well, but to no avail. Mr. Yadav said that the members of RTI Adhikar Manch again called up Police Commissioner on February 6 seeking the registration of the case and informed the officer that they were going to file a case in the district courts in this connection. “When we said that we would move the court over the matter, the police finally swung into action and a case was registered,” said Mr. Yadav.

He said that illegal construction and sale of flats was rampant in Gurugram and the MCG had sealed 106 buildings from 2015-19, initiating action against unauthorised construction. “But the building owners broke the seals and continued to carry out illegal construction. The MCG wrote to the Police Commissioner on February 6, 2019, seeking registration of a case, but no action was initiated. Meanwhile, the unauthorised construction continued in these buildings in connivance with police officers and municipal officials,” alleged Mr. Yadav.

He lamented that an FIR has been registered now, but still no action was initiated against the “corrupt” officials who had turned a blind eye to the illegal construction all these years. Mr. Yadav said he would make an appeal to the Police Commissioner in this connection.