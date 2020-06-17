Finish registration of labourers on war footing, HC tells AAP govt.

New Delhi

Plea seeks relief package benefits for construction workers

The Delhi High Court has asked the government to complete registration of construction workers under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Act (BOCWWA), “on war footing” so that financial relief under the scheme can be provided to them during the COVID-19 crisis.

The court’s direction came on a petition by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia seeking registration of all construction workers here under the BOCWWA so that they can get the benefit of the relief package of ₹5,000 per month being provided to each labourer during the lockdown.

The plea has contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws, regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them.

‘Cumbersome form’

“So far, as the detailed form required to be filled by the applicants for registration/ renewal of registration is concerned, it is clear to us that the same, in its present form, is extremely cumbersome, and would obviously be difficult, if not impossible, for any worker to fill up online,” a Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said.

The board had expressed difficulty in providing assistance to the applicants for uploading their forms for registration/ renewal of registration. The board said it does not have the wherewithal to provide such assistance.

“We cannot accept this submission, since it is the mandate of the Board to encourage the construction workers in Delhi to register and to renew their registrations. It is their job to facilitate the same, particularly when they have devised such a cumbersome form which is not even bilingual,” the HC remarked.

The court directed the board to ensure that sufficient number of desks/ windows are provided, where workers could go and get their forms for registration/ renewal of registration filled up and uploaded.

During the hearing, the board said it has stopped the process of accepting physical forms, to maintain transparency and curtailment of allegations of corruption.