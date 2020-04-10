Finish DNA test of riot victim’s body, FSL told

The Delhi High Court (HC) has directed the Forensic Sciences Laboratory here to complete the DNA test of a charred body, which was found following the north-east Delhi riots and communicate its results to a woman who has claimed to be the deceased’s daughter.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru ordered that the DNA test must be completed and the result communicated to the woman, Gulshan, who had moved a petition, not later than April 18.

The HC’s direction came after Ms. Gulshan, in her plea, claimed that her father was a victim of a violence that had erupted on February 23 in north-east Delhi.

She stated that her father was allegedly shot and burnt. The plea said she has identified the charred body of her father, but a DNA test had to be done to confirm the identity of the remains of her father. She said the test has not been conducted as yet.

Delhi government Standing Counsel Naushad Ahmed submitted that priority is accorded to the victims of the recent violence. “The DNA matching of the body identified by the petitioner would be done by April 16 as the same is already under way,” Mr. Ahmed said.

The HC had in many such cases related to the Delhi riots ordered the authorities to conduct the DNA testing of the victims on priority. It has remarked that “delay in DNA testing cannot be countenanced and that DNA testing ought to be done without any specific orders from any court”.

The High Court had also asked the city government to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for DNA matching of the unidentified bodies of the riot victims, so that “individuals are not constrained to rush to courts each time DNA sampling or matching is to be done”.

“This court is of the view that there should be SoPs so that essential matters are dealt with in a timely and even-handed manner without leaving the affected parties to the discretion, whim and fancies of the authorities,” the High Court had said.