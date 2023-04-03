Finish desilting work at Sanjay Lake before onset of monsoon: Delhi L-G

April 03, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday visited Sanjay Lake in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri and directed officials to complete the ongoing desilting of the waterbody before the onset of the monsoon.

The Raj Niwas said that the L-G took stock of desilting and dredging works going on to rejuvenate the lake. “The L-G expressed satisfaction over the pace of work that has resulted in completion of nearly 60% desilting of the lake and directed the officials to complete the work by June 30,” the L-G House statement read.

It added, “The L-G in his first visit in November 2022, had also instructed to deepen the lake by an average 2.5 metre, which was totally silted and the water-holding capacity was reduced to only 25%.”

Developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Sanjay Lake Park spreads over 172 acres of land. It is the biggest green asset in the east Delhi area, and a 54-acre waterbody therein is the most striking feature of the park, the Raj Niwas said.

“The L-G was informed that pipelines have already been laid to channelise rainwater flowing from NH-24, which runs parallel to the Sanjay Lake, and several other adjoining residential areas, into the lake as per his instruction. This will particularly prevent waterlogging in these colonies during the upcoming monsoon months,” the Raj Niwas said.