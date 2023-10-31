ADVERTISEMENT

Finish all pending work at the industrial hubs or face action, L-G tells authorities

October 31, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Saxena inspects state of infrastructure in Narela, Bhorgarh, Bawana; asks officials to finish ongoing works by November 15; move comes after industry representatives briefed him on lack of facilities

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 21,759 plots allotted to various industries in north Delhi, only 200 units are functional. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority, to finish all pending infrastructure works at the industrial hubs in Narela, Bhorgarh, and Bawana in north Delhi by November 15.

The L-G, during his visit to the industrial hubs on Monday, asked the agencies to finish all pending works, which include repairing roads, laying sewage networks, and extending power lines, over the next fortnight or face action. He also directed the authorities to maintain a green belt in the industrial hubs and ensure that they remain dust-free.

Mr. Saxena’s visit follows a meeting he held with representatives of several industries on October 13, where he was briefed about “the lack of infrastructure and the failure of the relocation scheme of industries in non-conforming areas to designated industrial areas, ordered by the Supreme Court in 1996”, a Raj Niwas source said.

The source added that many allottees had told the L-G that they could not run their business in the designated spaces due to the lack of infrastructure.

The source added that during his visit on Monday, Mr. Saxena expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work at Bhorgarh over the past 10 years and observed that only a handful of units had become functional in the 3,917 plots carved out in the area meant for industries.

In 1996, the DSIIDC, under the Industries Department, launched a scheme to relocate industrial units from non-conforming/residential areas to conforming areas by allotting plots in areas such as Narela, Bhorgarh, and Bawana.

However, of 21,759 plots allotted to various industries, only 200 units are functional, while 300 units are in various stages of construction, sources said.

