HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Finish all pending work at the industrial hubs or face action, L-G tells authorities

Saxena inspects state of infrastructure in Narela, Bhorgarh, Bawana; asks officials to finish ongoing works by November 15; move comes after industry representatives briefed him on lack of facilities

October 31, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Of the 21,759 plots allotted to various industries in north Delhi, only 200 units are functional.

Of the 21,759 plots allotted to various industries in north Delhi, only 200 units are functional. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has directed the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority, to finish all pending infrastructure works at the industrial hubs in Narela, Bhorgarh, and Bawana in north Delhi by November 15.

The L-G, during his visit to the industrial hubs on Monday, asked the agencies to finish all pending works, which include repairing roads, laying sewage networks, and extending power lines, over the next fortnight or face action. He also directed the authorities to maintain a green belt in the industrial hubs and ensure that they remain dust-free.

Mr. Saxena’s visit follows a meeting he held with representatives of several industries on October 13, where he was briefed about “the lack of infrastructure and the failure of the relocation scheme of industries in non-conforming areas to designated industrial areas, ordered by the Supreme Court in 1996”, a Raj Niwas source said.

The source added that many allottees had told the L-G that they could not run their business in the designated spaces due to the lack of infrastructure.

The source added that during his visit on Monday, Mr. Saxena expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work at Bhorgarh over the past 10 years and observed that only a handful of units had become functional in the 3,917 plots carved out in the area meant for industries.

In 1996, the DSIIDC, under the Industries Department, launched a scheme to relocate industrial units from non-conforming/residential areas to conforming areas by allotting plots in areas such as Narela, Bhorgarh, and Bawana.

However, of 21,759 plots allotted to various industries, only 200 units are functional, while 300 units are in various stages of construction, sources said.

Related Topics

Delhi / public works & infrastructure / power (infrastructure) / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.