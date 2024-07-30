‘Find it difficult to breathe, but can’t afford rooms above the basement’

Two days after three Civil Services aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, many students in the area and Mukherjee Nagar, another coaching hub, continue to live in illegally rented basement accommodations at great risk to their lives.

When The Hindu visited the two coaching hubs, many students who live in basement paying guest (PG) accommodations talked about the experience of living in congested, poorly ventilated spaces, where a heavy spell of rain means wading through knee-deep water, suffering electric shocks, and getting stuck in basements.

Renting out basements as PGs is unlawful as the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 permits such spaces to be used only as storage, parking, and utility areas.

Thirty students were trapped in Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar’s basement-turned-library on Saturday evening after it got flooded with rainwater. One student was fished out while three did not survive. During the rescue operations, the authorities shut off the power supply to prevent electrocution, which caused the biometric-controlled door to shut. Rescuers had to pry open the door to access the inundated basement.

‘Get locked in basement’

Sakshi S., a 25-year-old Civil Services aspirant from Patna who lives in a PG in Old Rajinder Nagar, said the coaching institute she goes to also has an access-controlled gate leading to the library located in the basement of a multi-storeyed building.

“The door has a manual as well as an electronic door lock, but the latter malfunctions on most days. Sometimes during power outages, we get locked in the basement until someone opens the manual lock,” she added.

‘Tie polythene bags’

In a PG in Old Rajinder Nagar, a 15-minute walk away from Rau’s IAS Study Circle, a foul smell from the lack of ventilation hung heavy in the windowless basement room of 23-year-old Khusboo Sharma from Assam. She shares the room with seven other women.

Ms. Sharma said their room gets flooded whenever it rains for more than an hour. “Sometimes we tie polythene bags on our feet to avoid infection from the dirty water.”

In another basement accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar, a 25-year-old aspirant from West Bengal said that following the incident, their flat owner installed tiles on the ground floor to raise its height and prevent water from seeping into the basement.

“However, when the news cycle around the deaths slows down, I’m sure the owner will stop paying attention to our concerns,” said the student, who did not wish to be named.

He also shares the two-bedroom accommodation, created by placing a cardboard partition in the middle of a basement, with seven men.

“Our room gets flooded each time it rains heavily and then it becomes difficult to breathe. But I spend most of my time at the library and try to avoid thinking about where we live,” he added.

Several students The Hindu spoke to said they live in basements to save on rent, which is nearly half of what it costs to live on the ground floor or above.

“A twin-sharing PG room on the first floor costs close to ₹15,000 while the same costs ₹7,000 in the basement. So, to save money, I decided to live here,” said Yogita Yadav, an aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, who lives in the basement of a multi-storeyed building in Old Rajinder Nagar.

‘Get electric shocks’

A 28-year-old UPSC aspirant who takes classes at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar said there are far too many students and too little space in the area, leaving those from poorer families with few choices for lodging.

“Many of us get electric shocks during the monsoon when we touch the switches,” he said.

Umakant Chavan, an aspirant from Solapur, Maharashtra, said despite shelling out ₹8,000 a month, he lives in a small matchbox-like room where there is no space to move around after stepping out of bed.

“Whenever there are reports of earthquakes, my family panics and calls me. They fear for my life because they know that area is so densely packed and I live in the basement of a building,” Mr. Chavan said.