‘Find formula to ease burden of hiked fee’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has directed the Education Department to work out a formula so that the students do not have to bear the burden of paying a hiked fee.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education increased the fees of Class X and XII board examinations. Noting that the Delhi government is the biggest stakeholder of the CBSE, Mr. Sisodia said if things continue like this, the government may consider having its own board.

First hike in 5 years

CBSE on Sunday increased the fees by up to ₹1,150, the first hike in the last five years.

The fees for general category students for both the Classes were doubled from ₹750 to ₹1,500 for five subjects.

The SC and ST students, who were paying ₹350 earlier, will now pay ₹1,200 for five subjects, the CBSE said.

“Our officials had a meeting with CBSE officials and urged them not to hike the examination fee as it will burden the students. Delhi is the biggest stakeholder of CBSE and our opinion should be valued. This way, we might be forced to consider having our own board,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that the Directorate of Education has been asked to work out the formula on how to ease the burden.