Find designated area for feeding stray dogs in Vasant Kunj: HC

Move comes following spat between RWA and animal lovers of the area

Ordering a solution to the perennial problem of feeding street dogs inside a residential colony in Vasant Kunj here, the Delhi High Court has directed the Animal Welfare Board of India to intervene and find a specified spot that can be used for the purpose.

The issue has been a major cause of conflict between resident animal lovers in Sector E Pocket 2, Vasant Kunj and the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). The animal lovers had moved the court contending that they have been met with “enormous resistance” by the local residents when they try to feed the dogs.

On the other hand, the RWA raised the point that the menace of street dogs has reached an alarming point because people fear to come out without a stick and many residents, including children, have been bitten by these dogs.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said there has not been a consensus in identifying a suitable spot for feeding the street dogs.

In order to maintain peace and harmony in the locality, the court ordered AWBI to send two representatives on March 8 to hold a meeting.

“During the meeting, the members of AWBI and RWA shall interact with the residents and also the petitioners [animal lovers] and identify a spot, which is not used by children, senior citizens and other residents so that it can be used for the purpose of feeding and taking care of street dogs etc.,” the High Court said.

“Once the said spot is identified, the petitioners would feed and take care of the street dogs at that particular spot. No hindrance, whatsoever, shall be caused to the petitioners in carrying out any activities in respect of the street dogs at the said spot,” the court ordered.

“It shall be the duty of the SHO concerned to ensure that peace and harmony among the RWAs and petitioners,” the court ordered.