Financier kills property dealer, dumps body

February 19, 2022 01:25 IST

The victim had taken a friendly loan from the accused

A property dealer was shot dead by a financier in south-west Delhi’s Palam and his body was dumped in Dwarka Sector 23, police said on Friday. A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Pawan Aggarwal and the accused have been identified as Kamal Sharma and his helper Vishal.

Police sources said that Pawan had taken a friendly loan from Kamal about two years ago and wasn’t able to return the amount. It ensued in quarrel. “On Thursday night, Kamal called Pawan to his office in Palam wherein the two drank. Kamal then shot Pawan twice killing him on the spot,” a police officer privy to the matter said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police sources, the accused then sought the help of his helper Vishal in loading the body in the car, which they dumped in Dwarka.

Police said that the body was found in the morning and a murder case was registered and investigation was taken up. With the help of human and technical intelligence, the accused were arrested within hours of the crime being reported.