Financier-cum-property dealer found dead with 37 bullet wounds

NEW DELHI

21 February 2020 01:41 IST

Police suspect gang war; kin say he was getting extortion calls

A financier-cum-property dealer was shot dead in Rohini’s Kanjhawala on Wednesday night. While his family claimed that he was killed for not paying the extortion money, police suspect it to be a case of gang rivalry.

The victim, Anchil Singh alias Pawan (26), is a resident of Karala village.

Jailed for 6 months

Anchil had an attempt-to-murder case registered against him in April 2019 and was lodged in jail for around six months. He was released on bail in December, his family said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, the victim’s brother, Sachin (29), said he spoke to Anchil at 8.08 p.m., about half-an-hour before the incident. “I asked him to come home on time. He said he would reach in 15-20 minutes. At 8.44 p.m., I called him again and someone else picked up the phone and told me that my brother had been shot dead,” Mr. Sachin said.

Mr. Sachin and other family members rushed to the spot which was about 2 km from their residence. On reaching there, they spotted his SUV with bullet holes and Anchil was lying dead on the driver’s seat.

‘Over 50 rounds fired’

“More than 50 rounds were fired by the men who had arrived in cars. The doctor who conducted the autopsy told us that there were 37 bullet wounds in his body,” Anchil’s father Rajbir Singh, who runs a dairy shop, said. No passer-by dared to come to his rescue, but some recorded videos later, he said.

The family said that Anchil had been getting “extortion and threat calls” ever since he was released from jail and the latest call was received five days ago. “He had been getting calls from a person who works for a man who is lodged in the jail. The caller demanded ₹50,000-₹1 lakh. My brother had a verbal spat with the caller and he had been holding grudges against him,” Mr. Sachin said.

Mr. Rajbir said that cases of extortion by gangsters are a rampant issue in their village and nearby areas. “There are four-five of them who hold anyone at gunpoint and demand money. The biggest concern is that gangsters are operating even from jails,” he said.

He also said that about a week ago, they were informed by an acquaintance that Anchil was going to be targeted. The victim was taking precautions throughout the week and was constantly changing cars to make sure nobody was aware of his whereabouts, Mr. Rajbir said, adding that he had submitted an application in 2014 at the local police station that he and his family members were scared for their lives.

A senior police officer said that the murder was a result of a “gang war”. “One Deepak alias Teetar is suspected to be behind the mu rder. He is currently lodged in jail. Two sharpshooters from his gang have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” the officer said.