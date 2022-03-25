‘Financial troubles to remain even after MCD reunification’

March 25, 2022 01:39 IST

Municipal Commissioners hold meeting with MHA officials to discuss way forward

A meeting between the Commissioners of the three municipal corporations — North, South and East — and the Ministry of Home Affairs was held on Wednesday, a senior civic official said on Thursday.

He said the Commissioners were asked about the effects of trifurcation – of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012 — in their respective corporations, and what the proposed reunification of the three civic bodies might achieve.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet had cleared a Bill – the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 – that proposes to unify the three corporations. The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this week.

Emphasising the effects post the trifurcation, the senior official highlighted that lopsided development, uneven distribution of funds and an increase in overall expenditure were among the key demerits of the move.

Revenue generation

Apart from a bail-out package that is anticipated from the Centre to knock off the liabilities of the corporations, the core issues in revenue generation will have to be addressed, the official said.

“Even prior to the trifurcation, we have taken loans from the then Sheila Dikshit government to pay salaries to the staffers. The situation was not good even back then; taking loans became a recurring thing.Without addressing the issues in revenue generation and other core issues, the civic body will find itself in financial troubles again,” the official added.

According to the fiscal details that were sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), accessed by The Hindu, from the financial 2016-17 to 2020-21, the combined budget expenditure of the three corporations was over ₹53,000 crore, while the combined revenue stood at slightly over ₹32,000 crore.

The senior civic official highlighted the deficit of ₹21,000 crore and said it was an indication that the civic bodies will be in dire need of financial assistance even after the unification.

Same tax rates

“House tax rates have not been increased since 2004, and we continue to collect taxes based on the same rates, which is basically loss making. So, with the unification must come hardline reforms to address these issues,” said the official.

The financial crisis at the three corporations has led to delay in salary payments and pensions to its employees, which further lead to strikes and disruption in the functioning of departments.

According to the details that were sent to the MHA, the total number of strikes along with salary and pension arrears were also highlighted. The shared data also comprised contractor liabilities of the corporations. The East corporation has contractor liabilities of ₹116.87 crore, while the North and South corporations have contractor liabilities of ₹770.81 crore and ₹408.23, respectively.

K.S. Mehra, who served as the last Commissioner of the unified MCD, said while the reunification will help save on expenditure and bring parity, making the civic body self-reliant will have to be the primary target.

He emphasised that taking loans from the Sheila Dikshit government was a routine process, but “it was always repaid on time”.

“Whatever sources of revenue that the corporations have, will need to be fully ultilised. For instance, unauthorised colonies want all municipal services but they do not pay any tax. If you are providing services, the charges should be paid by citizens, there is no other alternative.The corporation needs to stand on its own feet, for which it should collect its taxes sincerely and from everybody,” said Mr. Mehra.